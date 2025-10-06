DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi man loses phone while drunk, tells wife was robbed

Delhi man loses phone while drunk, tells wife was robbed

When confronted with the footage, he admitted that he had fabricated the story after he lost his phone under the influence of alcohol, and concocted a robbery story to escape his wife’s wrath

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:35 PM Oct 06, 2025 IST
A man who complained about his mobile phone being snatched in Outer Delhi’s Nangloi area was found to have cooked up the story to escape his wife’s anger after losing it in a drunken state, police said on Monday.

Advertisement

The incident came to light after a detailed investigation and CCTV analysis.

Advertisement

On August 31, a PCR call was received at the Nangloi police station regarding a snatching near Agarwal Tent House in Rajendra Park Extension. The caller, Ashok Kaushik, alleged that a biker had snatched his mobile phone and sped away, DCP (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

Advertisement

Kaushik appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time he complained, police said.

All the same, an FIR was filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was launched.

Advertisement

The CCTV footage from multiple nearby cameras was scanned, but no incident of snatching was observed.

“During the review of footage, a local man, Sabar Singh, was traced and questioned. He disclosed that the complainant had approached him to borrow his phone, but he refused since Kaushik was drunk. Following a brief argument, he left the spot,” the DCP added.

When confronted with the footage, Kaushik admitted that he had fabricated the story after he lost his phone under the influence of alcohol, and concocted a robbery story to escape his wife’s wrath.

His statement was later recorded before a judicial magistrate at Tis Hazari Court, where he confirmed that no snatching had taken place, police said.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

