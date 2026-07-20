Delhi: Man on run for killing wife with scissors held

A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife over suspected extra marital affair in Seelampur, North-East Delhi, from Moradabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh after an investigation involving CCTV analysis, technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, officials said on Sunday.

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According to the police, a PCR call was received giving information at 7.32 pm on Thursday regarding the murder of a woman at Gali No. 9, 3rd Floor, Gautampuri, Delhi.

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A police team reached the spot and found a 45-year-old woman lying in a pool of blood with grievous injuries.

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The woman was rushed to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts inspected the scene and collected physical and forensic evidence. The body was later shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Seelampur Police Station and initiated investigation.

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During the initial inquiry, the husband of the woman, identified as Saleem, was found missing from the house immediately after the incident, the police said.

He subsequently became the prime suspect in the case.

A dedicated police team analysed CCTV footage from multiple locations, examined technical evidence, verified human intelligence inputs and tracked the suspect’s movements across different places. The police said continuous technical surveillance enabled them to trace Saleem to the vicinity of Moradabad Railway Station, where he was apprehended.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to committing the offence. The police said he disclosed that he had long suspected his wife, who had previously worked in a garment factory, of having an illicit relationship with a co-worker, leading to recurring domestic disputes between them.

According to the police, on July 16, the couple had a heated argument over the same issue, following which the accused allegedly assaulted his wife with a pair of scissors, causing her multiple injuries. After finding her motionless, he allegedly locked the house and fled the scene.