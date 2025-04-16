DT
Delhi man on Uttarakhand trip with cousins found dead in car

Delhi man on Uttarakhand trip with cousins found dead in car

The body of Anoop Singh, a resident of northwest Delhi’s Sultanpur Road, is found from a Baleno car on Monday
PTI
Rudraprayag, Updated At : 09:48 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
A Delhi resident, who was on a trip to Uttarakhand with his two cousins, was found dead inside his car at Narkota village on Badrinath National Highway, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Anoop Singh, a resident of northwest Delhi's Sultanpur Road, was found from a Baleno car on Monday.

The matter came to light when some people working on a railway project nearby got suspicious after they noticed a car parked on the roadside and informed police.

According to the police, Anoop came to Uttarakhand's Kaushani area from Delhi with his two cousins on April 10.

The cousins claimed that on April 12 Anoop dropped them near Rudraprayag and asked them to go back to Delhi saying he would follow them later, they said.

CCTV cameras installed at Jawadi Chowki of the district showed the vehicle going from the main market in Rudraprayag towards Srinagar at around 3.30 pm on April 12.

Two empty bottles of liquor, glasses and some snacks were recovered from the vehicle, the police said, adding that family members of the deceased have left for Rudraprayag after being informed.

The deceased was identified with the help of his Aadhaar card found in the vehicle, they said.

