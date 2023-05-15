Delhi man stabbed to death, 2 injured

PTI

New Delhi, May 14

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death and two others were injured after being attacked allegedly by a group of nine people in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Keshav while the injured are 21-year-old Amit and Arvind Sharma (35), they said. The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Saturday. A fight had allegedly broken out between Sharma's cousin Ritwik and a group of three-four people at a shop adjacent to a store owned by Amit and Keshav, the police said. Efforts are underway to nab the accused, they added.