Delhi man stabbed to death, 2 injured

New Delhi, May 14
A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death and two others were injured after being attacked allegedly by a group of nine people in outer Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, police said on Sunday.
The victim was identified as Keshav while the injured are 21-year-old Amit and Arvind Sharma (35), they said. The incident took place around 7.30 pm on Saturday. A fight had allegedly broken out between Sharma's cousin Ritwik and a group of three-four people at a shop adjacent to a store owned by Amit and Keshav, the police said. Efforts are underway to nab the accused, they added.
