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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Man, two aides held for plot to shoot wife dead

Delhi: Man, two aides held for plot to shoot wife dead

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:56 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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A 28-year-old man was arrested along with two associates for allegedly conspiring to kill his wife, who was shot at inside her house in west Delhi’s Nangli Dairy area, the police said on Wednesday.

The woman, wife of accused Sandeep Kumar, sustained gunshot injuries in the firing near Ambedkar School, Nangli Dairy, Baprola. She was taken to Venkateshwar Hospital in Dwarka, where she was reported to be in a stable condition. A case under Sections 109(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Ranhola police station.

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During investigation, the police arrested Mitthu, alias Deepak (26), and Akash (26). Their interrogation and subsequent investigation revealed Sandeep’s involvement in the conspiracy, following which he was also arrested. According to the police, Sandeep allegedly conspired with Deepak to eliminate his wife. Deepak allegedly engaged Akash to carry out the shooting.

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Cops said Deepak and Akash entered the woman’s house on September 13 on the pretext of collecting a printer. The two allegedly remained inside for around 45 minutes. When the woman was on the staircase, Akash allegedly fired at her on Deepak’s instructions, injuring her. Sandeep is a resident of Baprola Vihar, while Deepak is from Najafgarh and Akash from Nand Nagri, the police said.

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