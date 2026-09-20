Delhi man uploads video on YouTube claiming his last, dies in cylinder blast

A 64-year-old man living as a tenant in west Delhi’s Old Shahpura area died in a suspected cylinder blast hours after he uploaded a video on YouTube claiming to be his last, and allegedly shared a suicide note on WhatsApp on Saturday, the police said.

Vijay (64) was found dead inside his rented premises after a fire, reportedly triggered by a cylinder blast, broke out in Delhi’s Old Shahpura area of Tilak Nagar in the early hours of Saturday.

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A PCR call regarding the fire and cylinder blast was received around 3.26 am on Saturday, following which the police reached the spot and informed the Fire Department. Four fire tenders were pressed into service, following which the blaze was brought under control.

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A severely burnt body was subsequently found inside the premises, an official said. The deceased was identified by Prakash Chauhan, a resident of Subhash Nagar.

According to preliminary police inquiry, Vijay had been living alone on the premises as a tenant for around five years. He was divorced and used to create and upload vlogs on YouTube.

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The police said before the incident, Vijay had allegedly shared a suicide note on WhatsApp and uploaded a video on YouTube in which he stated that it was his last video.

According to preliminary information provided by Fire Department personnel, the fire appeared to have occurred following a cylinder blast.

A crime team and forensic science laboratory officials were called to examine the spot. The body has been sent to DDU Hospital for post-mortem examination. The police said further investigation was underway.