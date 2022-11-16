Delhi man uses fake recommendation letter of union minister to get a job in real estate company, booked for cheating

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 16

A Delhi resident has been booked for allegedly submitting a fake recommendation letter of a cabinet minister to get a job of assistant manager in a renowned real estate company. An FIR was registered at DLF phase 1 police station on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by Manoj Kumar Singh, authorised representative for Emaar India Limited, Hemant, a resident of Mayur Vihar-3, Delhi, approached the company for the interview regarding job opening for the post of Assistant Manager, Security and Fire Department. and the interview was scheduled on November 1.

“During the interview, Hemant handed over certain documents and during the verification of the documents it came to the knowledge of the complainant that one of the documents provided was forged and fabricated. The document which has been forged by Hemant is purportedly issued on the letterhead of Minister for Petroleum, Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, and also bears the signature of the minister.

As the fabricated document relates to a cabinet minister, there are chances that there may be more such letters in circulation in public and the same may cause wrongful loss to the public at large and can lead to serious consequences in as much as the letterhead of minister is being used,” the complainant said.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Hemant under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document) of IPC at DLF phase-1 police station.

“We are verifying the facts. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO of DLF phase-1 police station.

