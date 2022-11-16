 Delhi man uses fake recommendation letter of union minister to get a job in real estate company, booked for cheating : The Tribune India

Delhi man uses fake recommendation letter of union minister to get a job in real estate company, booked for cheating

FIR registered at DLF Phase 1 police station

Delhi man uses fake recommendation letter of union minister to get a job in real estate company, booked for cheating

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 16

A Delhi resident has been booked for allegedly submitting a fake recommendation letter of a cabinet minister to get a job of assistant manager in a renowned real estate company. An FIR was registered at DLF phase 1 police station on Tuesday.

According to a complaint filed by Manoj Kumar Singh, authorised representative for Emaar India Limited, Hemant, a resident of Mayur Vihar-3, Delhi, approached the company for the interview regarding job opening for the post of Assistant Manager, Security and Fire Department. and the interview was scheduled on November 1.

“During the interview, Hemant handed over certain documents and during the verification of the documents it came to the knowledge of the complainant that one of the documents provided was forged and fabricated.  The document which has been forged by Hemant is purportedly issued on the letterhead of Minister for Petroleum, Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, and also bears the signature of the minister.

As the fabricated document relates to a cabinet minister, there are chances that there may be more such letters in circulation in public and the same may cause wrongful loss to the public at large and can lead to serious consequences in as much as the letterhead of minister is being used,” the complainant said.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Hemant under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document) of IPC at DLF phase-1 police station.

“We are verifying the facts. The accused will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO of DLF phase-1 police station. 

 

#Gurugram

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Zirakpur underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

2
Nation

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

3
Trending

'Welcoming back Ligma and Johnson,' says Elon Musk as he rehires Twitter employees who never worked there

4
Nation

All-weather Manali-Ladakh road by 2026

5
Diaspora

UK clears 3,000 visas for Indians hours after Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi; 18- to 30-year-olds to benefit

6
Delhi

Shraddha Walkar's friend says Aaftab Poonawala may have been forcing her to convert

7
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

8
Ludhiana

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

9
Punjab

Punjab pavilion major attraction at trade fair in New Delhi

10
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Don't Miss

View All
Time to focus on ‘diabesity’
Lifestyle Doc Talk

Sedentary lifestyle, westernised diet are reasons for India's increasing number of diabetics

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, Googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her to pieces
Nation

Aaftab Poonawalla had made up his mind to kill Shraddha a week before, googled all night to search for right kind of chopper to cut her into pieces

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials
Haryana

44,938 MT wheat rotting in the open, Haryana to recover cost from officials

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant
Punjab

Duping people on pretext of sending them abroad rampant: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today
Chandigarh

Free entry to Chandigarh Bird Park on 1st anniversary today

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds
Delhi

Gurugram’s dog attack victim awarded Rs 2 lakh compensation; consumer forum bans 11 foreign dog breeds

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains
Trending

Watch: Indian Army personnel dance to ‘Kala Chashma’ in snow-clad mountains

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'
Trending

Woman pays whopping Rs 60 lakh to astrologer for getting ‘full control’ over husband through 'black magic'

Top News

Indonesia hands over G20 presidency to India as Bali Summit ends

India’s G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious and action-oriented: PM Modi

India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from Decembe...

Caught on camera: Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Caught on camera: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping engage in heated exchange of words on G20 sidelines

Chinese leader complains about media reporting about their c...

Masks no more compulsory during air travel as Covid cases decline: Govt

Masks no more compulsory during air travel as Covid cases decline: Govt

Total number of active coronavirus cases account only 0.02 p...

Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile

Supreme Court holds Kathua gangrape accused as adult; not to be tried as juvenile

Says the accused was not a juvenile and now can be tried afr...

Rishi Sunak grants 3,000 UK visas for Indians annually; 18-30 years old to benefit

UK clears 3,000 visas for Indians hours after Rishi Sunak meets PM Modi; 18- to 30-year-olds to benefit


Cities

View All

Over 150 kg heroin, 11 quintal poppy husk worth Rs 800 crore destroyed in Punjab

Over 150 kg heroin, 11 quintal poppy husk worth Rs 800 crore destroyed in Punjab

470-gm heroin seized, 12 arrested in cordon, search operation in Amritsar district

Drug hotspots: Addiction rampant in Amritsar district, locals flag easy availability

Firing in resort: Liquor contractor’s son among 3 nominated in case

Sudhir Suri murder case: Prime suspect Sandeep Singh's police remand extended

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Bathinda: Contractual workers demand regularisation

Children's Home boon for destitute kids in Bathinda

Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder: SI's son held for giving shelter to accused

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Zirakpur underpass: After two missed deadlines, PWD eyes November-end opening

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

Chandigarh halts manual movement of files

On five-day visit, French experts meet Chandigarh officials

The money transaction from Shraddha's bank account app to Aaftab's account led police to catch him

The money transaction from Shraddha's bank account app to Aaftab's account led police to catch him

BJP spokerperson Shehzad Poonawalla sends legal notice to AAP MLA for linking him with Shraddha murder case accused Aftab Poonawala

School kid attacked by pet dog inside lift of Greater Noida society; incident captured on CCTV

Excise Policy case: Delhi court allows businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approver

Delhi's air quality poor, likely to improve

Health services paralysed in Hoshiarpur as docs protest

Health services paralysed in Hoshiarpur as doctors protest

Special search ops across Jalandhar district; 700-ltr laahan, 280 intoxicating pills seized

Sent on fake visa, Talwara youth in Indonesian jail for 10 months

4 poachers held for hunting wild boar in Hoshiarpur

Dengue cases on the rise in Jalandhar, so is indifference towards cleanliness

Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Confer Bharat Ratna on Bhagat Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Major fire at 3 hosiery waste godowns in Ludhiana

4 men rob Ludhiana jeweller of Rs 8 lakh, jewellery, car on Ambala-Chandigarh highway

Ludhiana: New company holds first meeting for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana: Residents vent ire against cops for ‘defaming’ Ghora Colony

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

Farmers block Chandigarh-Patiala road throughout the day; commuters forced to take alternate routes

All rural blocks without gynaecologist in Patiala

Patiala Mayor, councillors threaten protest over pending projects

4 more quit posts over Prof's reinstatement at Punjabi University

Larvae found at govt office in Patiala, challan issued