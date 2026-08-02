Delhi: Manohar Lal Khattar reviews remediation of legacy waste at Bhalswa

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday visited the Bhalswa dumpsite to assess the progress of legacy waste remediation. Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) informed him that more than 99 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of waste had already been processed and the remaining mound was expected to be cleared by October 15.

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MCD told the minister that 99.07 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste had been remediated at the Bhalswa dumpsite as of July 31. Officials said all waste accumulated at the site up to March 2026 was targeted for clearance by December 31.

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Khattar directed officials to speed up the newly awarded project for processing fresh waste reaching the landfill.