DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi: Manohar Lal Khattar reviews remediation of legacy waste at Bhalswa

Delhi: Manohar Lal Khattar reviews remediation of legacy waste at Bhalswa

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:45 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Manohar Lal Khattar. File Photo
Advertisement

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday visited the Bhalswa dumpsite to assess the progress of legacy waste remediation. Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) informed him that more than 99 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of waste had already been processed and the remaining mound was expected to be cleared by October 15.

Advertisement

MCD told the minister that 99.07 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste had been remediated at the Bhalswa dumpsite as of July 31. Officials said all waste accumulated at the site up to March 2026 was targeted for clearance by December 31.

Advertisement

Khattar directed officials to speed up the newly awarded project for processing fresh waste reaching the landfill.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts