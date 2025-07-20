Delhi man’s murder: Family demands strict action against wife, lover

The family of Karan, who was allegedly killed after being drugged and electrocuted by his wife and her lover, is demanding strict action and justice.

Advertisement

The incident came to light on July 13 when the police control room received a call from Mata Rooprani Maggo Hospital reporting Karan's death.

"Sushmita and her alleged lover, who is the son of Karan's uncle, were arrested after Karan's brother Kunal accessed chats in which they discussed plans to kill him," police said.

Advertisement

Kunal had been suspicious of Sushmita's behaviour and her closeness to Rahul. "We want strict action against the accused, and we want justice as soon as possible. We are also receiving threats from Rahul's father," he stated.

According to Kunal, Rahul runs a small jewellery store in the same locality.

Advertisement

Sushmita and Karan had been married for approximately 10 to 11 years. Initially, they lived in a joint family but later moved out to rent separate accommodation.

"Their six-year-old son, who lives with us, was not home on the day of the incident. On July 13, my sister-in-law Sushmita came here crying. She told us that Karan had suffered an electric shock and was unresponsive. When we took him to the hospital, accompanied by Rahul and Sushmita, they insisted that a postmortem should not be conducted, which raised our suspicions," Kunal claimed.

He alleged that the entire situation was revealed when he accessed Rahul's mobile phone and viewed the chats between him and Sushmita.

"I discovered the plot when I read the chats, after which I immediately informed the police and handed over the phone. Later, we questioned Sushmita and recorded a video in which she admitted to giving my brother two to three sleeping pills mixed in curd. When he did not die, she gave him more pills mixed in water while he was asleep," he said.

Kunal expressed his shock upon discovering the alleged circumstances surrounding his brother's death.

"When he still did not die, Sushmita informed Rahul, who arranged for an electric wire. He placed the wire on Karan's hands and near his heart to deliver electric shocks, which ultimately led to his death," he alleged.

A video surfaced purportedly showing Sushmita being questioned by family members regarding the electric shock and her alleged involvement in the incident. In the footage, family members are seen interrogating her about why Karan was harmed, police sources said.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed that a case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.