Delhi markets gear up for Ram Temple celebrations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

Ahead of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, markets across Delhi have been making preparations to mark the occasion.

Saffron flags with the image of Ram Temple have adorned Khan market. On January 22, a rath yatra will be taken out covering the markets and a langar will be organised.

Khan Market Traders Association president Sanjiv Mehra said, “We have a range of events lined up. On January 21, a kirtan will be held and on the following day a yatra is planned where a tour of Ram Lalla idol at all the markets will take place.”

At Cannaught Place, kirtans will be organised near the Hanuman temple. “Everyday, some sort of function related to Ram Temple is being organised here. The crowd is being mobilised to light diyas at their home on the day of temple inauguration,” said Sandeep Sharma who runs an eatery joint near the temple.

At Chandni Chowk, the traders’ body has decided to light diyas in front of their shops.

At Gaffar market, saints are seen singing bhajans. In East Delhi, temples in residential areas are also asking the residents to light diyas on January 22.