Delhi markets see festive rush

At Bhagirath Palace in Chandni Chowk, Asia's largest electrical and lighting market, traders said business picked up on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the momentum did not sustain.

Misbulhaq, who has been working at a shop in the market for the past 10 years, said, "We witnessed a large turnout on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a good percentage of sales, but after that, business returned to normal levels."

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"There has been a 20-25 per cent dip compared to last year. People were not coming to the markets in large numbers even a week before Diwali, mainly because of the Jantar Mantar protests and the developments around them," he added.

A few metres away, Javed, who was showcasing decorative items at his shop, said the decline in business had become a recurring trend.

"The situation has been like this for a while now. For the past four to five years, sales have been slightly lower than the previous year," he said.

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The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has also flagged the impact of protests and demonstrations on the festive season. Its chairman, Brijesh Goyal, said rallies and protests held between October 1 and November 1, particularly around Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, India Gate and Ramlila Maidan, had affected business activity across the city.

He said markets had witnessed a considerable improvement in footfall over the past two to three days, with major retail and wholesale hubs such as Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Naya Bazaar, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Connaught Place, Khan Market, Karol Bagh and Rajouri Garden reporting a good turnout.

At Sadar Bazaar, traders pointed to a combination of factors behind the slowdown. Sanjeev, who has been selling decorative items in the market for the past 10-12 years, said inflation, political rallies and changing consumer preferences had added to their difficulties.

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"Not just the political rallies, which created apprehension among shoppers, but inflation has also affected business. There are additional charges on UPI payments nowadays, and while most customers depend on online transactions, Many of us do not accept such payments, which leads to a loss of customers. There is also a growing dependence on online shopping, with people preferring to order products from home," he said.

Sadar Bazaar Bari Market Association president Paramjeet Pamma, however, said the recent surge in footfall had exceeded traders' expectations.

"Over the past few days, traders have witnessed a surge in sales, and we are happy with the turnout. In several cases, entire stocks have been sold out. However, compared to previous years, smaller traders have suffered losses due to inflation and additional expenses, which have contributed to an estimated 20 per cent dip in sales," he said.

Not all traders, however, reported a slowdown. Manpreet, who belongs to a family engaged in the lighting business and operates a godown in Bawana, said his sales had increased this year.

He visits Bhagirath Palace about a month before Diwali to sell his products and attributed the growth to his online presence and digital payment facilities.

"We accept online payments with a small surcharge and also have an Instagram page where we promote our products throughout the year. Customers often come directly to us after discovering our products on Instagram," he said.

For many traditional traders, the festive rush has offered some relief, but the overall sentiment remains cautious, with smaller businesses particularly concerned about rising costs and changing shopping habits.