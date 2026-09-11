Delhi Master Plan 2047: DDA sets 20-meeting target to fast-track implementation on L-G’s directions

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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched an extensive stakeholder consultation exercise to ensure the effective implementation of the Delhi Master Plan 2047, with Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu directing the agency to engage elected representatives, government departments and key civic agencies.

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The DDA plans to hold around 20 meetings over three months to explain the provisions of Master Plan Delhi 2047 (MPD 2047), identify implementation challenges and strengthen coordination among agencies responsible for delivering the plan on the ground.

The first consultation was held with Members of Parliament and Delhi Assembly members. The second brought together representatives of major civic, infrastructure and service agencies, including the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Delhi Police and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

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Representatives of several Delhi Government departments also attended, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Power Department, Land and Building Department, Fire Services, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and Forest Department.

Officials and representatives from Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC), Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and the Institute of Town Planners, India (ITPI) also participated in the consultations.

A third stakeholder meeting focused on heritage and conservation issues. It brought together conservation bodies, architects working in heritage preservation, Delhi Tourism, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), INTACH, the Archaeology Department, Indraprastha Heritage Redevelopment Corporation (IVPN), MCD, Delhi Urban Arts Commission (DUAC), Delhi Fire Service and the Union Ministry of Culture.

From land pooling to Yamuna zones

During the meetings, the DDA outlined key provisions of the MPD 2047 and discussed practical aspects of its implementation, including inter-departmental coordination. Stakeholders were invited to share suggestions and flag issues that could affect the execution of the ambitious plan.

The wider consultation exercise will cover a broad range of subjects under the MPD 2047, including land pooling, redevelopment of group housing, low-density areas, the Yamuna and blue-green zones, heritage conservation, mixed-use and commercial areas, in-situ slum redevelopment, decongestion and the development of education and healthcare centres.

The DDA said the three-month exercise will involve a wide cross-section of stakeholders, including government agencies and service providers, industry bodies, architects and planners, resident and group-housing representatives, farmers and landowners, market and trade associations, conservation organisations, transport agencies, and representatives from the education and healthcare sectors.

The consultations are intended to move the MPD 2047 beyond policy provisions and towards coordinated implementation, with the DDA seeking inputs from agencies that will ultimately be responsible for translating the plan into projects and changes on the ground.