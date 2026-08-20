Delhi Master Plan 2047: Narela to get 138-hectare education hub with universities, research, start-ups

Delhi's Master Plan 2047 has proposed a 138-hectare education hub in Narela, bringing universities, research institutions, skill development centres and start-ups into a planned institutional district as part of the capital's future growth strategy.

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The proposal could give Narela a new economic role as Delhi seeks to develop major institutional and economic centres beyond its traditional central areas.

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The executive vision of MPD 2047 specifically identifies a 138-hectare education hub in Narela. It is planned around universities, research institutions, skill development institutions and start-ups, with the stated objective of supporting a knowledge-based economy and creating skilled employment.

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The detailed planning framework also identifies Narela as a new institutional hub where public and private universities and other educational institutions can be developed.

For an area largely associated with Delhi's peripheral residential and industrial expansion, the proposal puts higher education, research, skills and innovation at the centre of its planned future.

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The Master Plan places education and research alongside technology, healthcare, start-ups and high-value services as sectors that could contribute to Delhi's future economic base.

The proposed education hub would also be supported by Narela's existing and planned infrastructure. The area already has industrial, logistics, residential and institutional development, while MPD 2047 provides for additional infrastructure to support its future expansion.

Connectivity will be a key part of that expansion. The wider plan links Narela with Delhi's future growth areas through planned public transport, roads and other infrastructure.

Its land-pooling strategy also envisages integrated neighbourhoods combining housing, employment, public facilities and other uses. This could allow the proposed education hub to grow alongside housing and jobs rather than functioning as an isolated cluster of campuses.

MPD 2047's education proposals extend beyond universities and research institutions. The plan also seeks to strengthen extracurricular infrastructure in schools through an enhanced floor area ratio and permits standalone schools and training facilities for children with disabilities and special needs. Residential schools are also allowed under the framework.

The proposed Narela hub is therefore part of a broader education and institutional planning strategy rather than a standalone campus project.

For Narela, the proposal could eventually change the economic character of the area, from a largely peripheral part of Delhi to a centre for higher education, research, skills and innovation.

However, the 138-hectare education hub remains a planning proposal and is not an already developed district. Its implementation will depend on land availability, participation by educational and research institutions, supporting infrastructure and the pace at which projects are taken up.

The immediate significance of the proposal lies in the direction set by Delhi Master Plan 2047: Narela is being planned not only as an area for Delhi's physical expansion, but also as a potential location for its future knowledge economy.