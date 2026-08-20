Delhi Master Plan 2047 notified: 40 lakh new homes, 695 km Metro, 24-hour zones, Yamuna revamp planned

Delhi’s long-awaited Delhi Master Plan 2047 was finally notified on Thursday, setting out a roadmap for a capital expected to house nearly 3.2 crore people by 2047, with major changes planned in housing, transport, roads, neighbourhoods, the Yamuna, green spaces and public infrastructure.

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Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar unveiled the plan in the presence of Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi’s Urban Minister Ashish Sood presenting the long awaited document as a shift from a largely regulatory approach to one focused on planned development, investment, jobs and liveability.

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For Delhi residents, however, the significance of Delhi Master Plan 2047 lies less in its 2047 deadline and more in how it proposes to change the city over the coming years, from where new homes will be built and how neighbourhoods will be redeveloped to how people travel, park, walk and access public facilities.

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40 lakh new homes, through redevelopment and ‘new’ Delhi

The plan estimates Delhi’s housing requirement at nearly 40 lakh dwelling units between 2011 and 2047. With land within Delhi’s 1,483 sq km boundary limited, the strategy combines redevelopment and densification of existing areas with planned development of new areas.

Ageing residential buildings, under-used plots and low-density areas with existing infrastructure are proposed for redevelopment. At the same time, greenfield areas will be developed through land pooling and other planned-development models, with housing, commercial areas, public facilities, recreation and other uses planned together.

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The plan seeks to ensure that new development does not repeat the pattern of colonies coming up before basic infrastructure. Roads, public transport, water supply, sewerage, drainage, electricity and digital connectivity are to form the basis of infrastructure-led development.

Unauthorised colonies to enter the formal planning framework

For residents of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies, Delhi Master Plan 2047 provides for their improvement, regularisation and redevelopment, including better infrastructure, connectivity and public facilities.

The plan notes that high land prices and unaffordable housing have contributed to the growth of unauthorised colonies, slums and densely built urban villages. It also records the ongoing process of conferring property rights in identified unauthorised colonies and facilitating their regularisation and redevelopment.

The broader objective is to bring such settlements into the formal urban system rather than leave them dependent on piecemeal infrastructure upgrades.

Metro stations could become new neighbourhood centres

Delhi’s Metro network, currently around 416 km, is envisaged to expand to about 695 km by 2047. The plan also envisages a much larger RRTS network connecting Delhi with regional centres.

But the change will not stop at adding tracks.

Around Metro, RRTS and other mass-transit stations, the plan proposes Transit-Oriented Development, with compact, mixed-use neighbourhoods bringing homes, offices, shops and public facilities closer to public transport. Around 200 sq km has been identified for TOD development.

The aim is to reduce travel distances and make neighbourhoods more walkable and transit-supportive.

Less space for parking, more space for pedestrians

The plan seeks to move Delhi away from simply building more parking whenever demand rises. It proposes area-based parking management, including better utilisation of existing parking, regulation and demand management.

At the same time, pedestrian and cycling infrastructure is to become a more integral part of Delhi’s transport system. The plan calls for safer, continuous and accessible pedestrian routes, better last-mile connectivity and greater integration between walking, cycling and public transport.

The intended change is therefore a gradual move towards a city where the Metro station, footpath, cycle route and bus stop work as one transport system, rather than separate pieces of infrastructure.

Narela gets a 138-hectare education vision

The plan proposes a 138-hectare education hub in Narela, bringing together universities, research institutions, skill-development institutions and start-ups.

The objective is to create a knowledge-based economic centre and generate skilled employment, potentially giving Narela a much larger institutional and economic role in north Delhi.

Delhi’s streets and neighbourhoods could become more mixed-use

The Master Plan allows a more flexible approach to land use, particularly in areas planned for mixed-use development. The plan recognises that some residential areas already depend on nearby commercial and professional activity and seeks to regulate such uses while managing congestion, parking and pressure on civic infrastructure.

It also envisages self-contained neighbourhoods in new development areas, combining residential, commercial, public and semi-public, industrial and recreational uses.

New green-blue network around the Yamuna

The plan’s environmental strategy goes well beyond a conventional riverfront project.

It proposes ecological restoration of the 22-km Wazirabad-Okhla stretch, 13 major projects covering around 1,700 hectares of Yamuna floodplain, restoration of wetlands and natural depressions, green buffers along the river and a 200-km Ridge-Yamuna Park Connector, including 52 km along the floodplain.

The plan also proposes intercepting and treating all 22 drains discharging into the Yamuna, with treated drain corridors integrated with green spaces and floodplains.

The objective is to turn the river, floodplains, wetlands, drains, parks and ecological corridors into a connected green-blue network rather than treating each as an isolated asset.

There will also be a cycle track that would be developed along Yamuna for a green push.

‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Makan’ approach

The plan also provides for rehabilitation and regeneration of slum and JJ clusters, with in-situ rehabilitation as one of the three approaches alongside relocation and in-situ upgradation.

Eligible clusters can be taken up for in-situ rehabilitation, subject to land-use, statutory and physical constraints. However, clusters located on ecologically sensitive land such as the Ridge, forests, biodiversity parks, Yamuna floodplain, water bodies and drains are excluded from in-situ rehabilitation under the stated framework.

Delhi could get 24-hour city zones

The plan also opens the door to selected 24-hour city zones, with extended activity and transport services. Khattar said such zones are proposed with round-the-clock operations and provisions for 24-hour transportation, including Metro connectivity.

This could allow selected commercial, cultural, entertainment and leisure areas to remain active beyond conventional city hours.

Plan comes with a review mechanism

Importantly, Delhi Master Plan 2047 is not intended to remain unchanged for 21 years. The notified framework provides for on-ground monitoring and a detailed review every five years, with modifications to the Master Plan where required.

A dedicated monitoring unit is proposed within DDA, while annual progress reports are to be placed before a high-level committee chaired by the Lieutenant Governor.

The scale of the blueprint is therefore considerable: more homes, denser and better-connected neighbourhoods, a substantially expanded Metro system, greater emphasis on walking and public transport, new institutional centres such as Narela’s education hub, redevelopment of unplanned settlements and a city-wide ecological strategy centred on the Yamuna.

The test for the plan, however, will ultimately be on the ground, whether the promised housing, infrastructure, mobility and environmental improvements reach Delhi’s neighbourhoods and how quickly the multiple agencies responsible for implementing the plan turn its 2047 vision into visible change.