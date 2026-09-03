Delhi Master Plan-2047: Over 1.5K colonies set for overhaul

For 1,511 unauthorised colonies in Delhi that have already been regularised, the next phase of change is set to go beyond roads, sewers and other basic amenities. For the first time, town planning has been included in Master Plan-2047, with the aim to bring the unplanned growth of these colonies within a wider framework.

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Over the years, shops, small offices, PGs, hostels, hotels, play schools, clinics and other activities have come up among residential houses. While many serve local needs, their expansion has also put pressure on parking, traffic, public spaces and other facilities.

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Under the proposed approach, planning will not be limited to changing the use of an individual house or plot.

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The entire colony or area will be treated as one unit. The exercise will look at where residential activities should remain, where markets and other facilities can be developed, and how traffic, parking and public facilities can be balanced.

The challenge, however, will be finding space for planning in colonies that have already been densely built up.

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Rearranging land use, creating parking and public spaces, and giving commercial activities suitable locations will require changes within existing development.

The participation of local residents and property owners is also considered important in the process.

According to DDA officials, work towards planned development of these areas under town planning could begin soon.

The impact on the ground, however, is expected to take time.