Delhi Master Plan 2047 puts infrastructure before expansion

Delhi’s proposed 2047 Master Plan seeks to reshape the Capital on two fronts: redeveloping areas that are already built up and opening new urban extensions through planned development.

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The strategy is aimed at accommodating a projected population of nearly 32 million, with the Union government likely to notify the plan this week.

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The plan, approved by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) last week, places infrastructure at the centre of future expansion. New development is to be linked to the availability of roads, public transport, sewerage, electricity and digital connectivity.

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“The infrastructure-first approach seeks to prevent unplanned growth and ensure that new communities receive urban services from the beginning,” the plan says.

The approach also seeks to address shortcomings seen in earlier expansion. DDA housing projects in Narela and Bawana received a tepid response, with buyers and residents raising concerns over the lack of essential infrastructure.

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Prerna Mehta, associate director, urban development, WRI India, said infrastructure would have to keep pace with vertical growth. “The authorities need to keep in mind challenges related to water quality, security, ensuring adequate greening and public space network for reducing urban heat effect; priority for pedestrians and non-motorised transport users while developing road infrastructure and grounded measures towards better air quality. Vertical growth is only possible if civic infrastructure is also accordingly developed,” she said.

The plan identifies ageing residential areas as a major source of additional housing capacity. Cooperative housing societies, DDA colonies, plotted developments, resettlement and rehabilitation colonies, government housing and private group housing are among the areas identified for redevelopment.

Many have ageing buildings, underused plots and low density despite having roads and other infrastructure. The plan proposes using these serviced areas more intensively rather than relying only on outward expansion.

Its redevelopment model allows floor area ratio (FAR) to rise to 300 in an illustrative planned area, with ground coverage at 30%, 30% green or open area and buildings reaching G+9.

The densification strategy also covers unauthorised colonies, urban villages and slum and JJ clusters. Unauthorised colony regeneration can be taken up over at least 2,000 sq m, with a proposed base FAR of 350.

For urban villages, the plan proposes area improvement, road widening, better infrastructure, rejuvenation of water bodies and local green spaces. For slum and JJ clusters, it proposes in situ rehabilitation, relocation and in situ upgrading, with an FAR of 500 for rehabilitation and remunerative components.