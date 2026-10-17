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Home / Delhi / Delhi Mayor distributes 70 dustbins during waste management drive

Delhi Mayor distributes 70 dustbins during waste management drive

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:10 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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Wahi said the initiative would be extended to every household across all municipal zones, stressing that waste segregation at source was essential to reduce the amount of waste reaching landfills.
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Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Friday conducted door-to-door visits in Prashant Vihar under the ‘Sewa Sankalp Abhiyan’ to raise awareness about waste segregation and distributed around 70 dustbins among residents.

Wahi said the initiative would be extended to every household across all municipal zones, stressing that waste segregation at source was essential to reduce the amount of waste reaching landfills. During the visit, he explained that wet waste should be disposed of in green dustbins and dry waste in blue ones. He also sensitised residents about the 4Rs of waste management — Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Recover.

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MCD’s 75-day reading drive to help 3k kids

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The MCD's Karol Bagh Zone organised the 'Kalam Smriti Utsav' to mark the 95th birth anniversary of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, with activities spanning education, healthcare, environmental conservation and sanitation. A 75-day learning programme, 'Sankalp', was launched to improve the reading skills of 3,000 students.

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