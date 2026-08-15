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Home / Delhi / Delhi Mayor hoists Tricolour, hails talent of civic body school students

Delhi Mayor hoists Tricolour, hails talent of civic body school students

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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MCD Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Friday hoisted the national flag at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civic Centre during the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s 80th Independence Day celebrations and hailed the talent of students from MCD schools.

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The ceremony was attended by Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, senior officials, employees and other dignitaries. A cultural programme featuring patriotic songs and dance performances was also organised by MCD school students.

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Appreciating the performances, Wahi said MCD school students were “in no way inferior” to students of private schools in talent and ability. He said MCD schools were providing opportunities for holistic development through education, sports, culture, art and extracurricular activities.

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“I take special pride in the fact that I myself received my education at an MCD school,” Wahi said, adding that students could excel in any field when provided with the right opportunities and resources.

The Mayor said the BJP-led MCD, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, was working to provide better civic amenities and make Delhi a clean, beautiful, healthy and developed capital.

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