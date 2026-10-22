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Home / Delhi / Delhi Mayor inaugurates road in Mukhmelpur village

Delhi Mayor inaugurates road in Mukhmelpur village

Urges residents to make cleanliness a habit

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi
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Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Wednesday inaugurated a road in Mukhmelpur village here, saying the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was undertaking development works to improve civic infrastructure and public facilities.

Addressing residents during the inauguration, Wahi said the MCD had been receiving funds for development projects since Rekha Gupta took over as the Chief Minister. He also claimed that the height of Delhi’s landfill sites had been reduced by more than half with the support of the Delhi Government.

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Wahi stressed the need for public participation in keeping the city clean, citing Indore, Sikkim and Gujarat as examples. He urged residents to make cleanliness a habit and segregate waste at source, with wet waste disposed of in green bins and dry waste in blue bins, to prevent it from reaching landfill sites.

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He reiterated the MCD’s commitment to improving civic facilities and said collective efforts were necessary to make Delhi clean, hygienic and green.

Dr UK Chaudhary, BJP district president (North-East), MCD-nominated member Rajpal Rana, Deputy Commissioner of North Zone Shweta Nagarkoti, local residents and MCD officials were present on the occasion.

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