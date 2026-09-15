Delhi Mayor inspects sanitation arrangements in Wards 51, 53

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Monday inspected sanitation arrangements in Wards 51 and 53 of the North-West Zone under the MCD’s ‘Delhi Ko Koode Se Azadi’ campaign and directed officials to expedite the construction of waste compactors and take action against sanitation lapses.

Wahi expressed displeasure after finding a heap of garbage near the Kali Mata Temple on the Outer Ring Road and directed officials to take strict action against the erring official and impose a heavy fine on the agency responsible.

Advertisement

The Mayor also appealed to people to ensure proper disposal of waste after organising bhandaras at temples and seek MCD assistance for cleaning, if required.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Wahi reviewed an under-construction compactor near Safeda Wala Park in Ward 51 and another in Rohini, Sector 3. He directed officials to complete both facilities and make them operational at the earliest. The MCD plans to install compactors at garbage vulnerable points to improve waste disposal.

The Mayor also inspected E and F blocks of Prashant Vihar, reviewed ongoing development works and directed officials to remove encroachments from roads. He said negligence in sanitation would not be tolerated and stressed the need for continuous work at the ward level to ensure timely waste disposal and cleanliness in public spaces.

Advertisement

Wahi urged residents to segregate household waste into four categories at source, saying public participation was essential to making Delhi clean, hygienic and green.

MCD panel chief seeks intensified fogging

Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma wrote to MCD Commissioner urging intensified measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria during the rainy season.

Sharma called for regular inspection of mosquito breeding sites across all 12 zones and intensified fogging and anti-larval activities in waterlogged areas, sensitive locations and identified hotspots.

She directed officials to pay special attention to vacant plots, construction sites, parks, drains, schools, hospitals and other public places where stagnant water could accumulate. Zonal officials were also asked to review the dengue and malaria situation regularly and seek additional resources wherever required.

The Standing Committee chairperson further sought daily action reports from all zones on fogging, anti-larval activities and inspections of breeding sites. She also called for public awareness campaigns in coordination with elected representatives and RWAs to encourage residents to prevent water accumulation around their homes.