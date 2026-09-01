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Home / Delhi / Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi inspects South-East Zone, orders action against Animal Birth Control centre

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi inspects South-East Zone, orders action against Animal Birth Control centre

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:02 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Monday conducted an inspection of the South-East Zone and directed MCD officials to expedite sanitation and infrastructure works, while ordering strict action against the agency and officials responsible for the alleged negligence in the care of stray dogs at an Animal Birth Control (ABC) centre in Lajpat Nagar.

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During a surprise inspection of the ABC centre in Lajpat Nagar, Wahi reviewed its facilities and spoke to veterinary officials. He observed that several stray dogs were allegedly not receiving proper care and directed the Commissioner to take strict action against the agency and officials concerned.

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The Mayor also inspected the fixed compactor transfer station (FCTS) under construction at Vijay Camp and directed officials to expedite its installation. He similarly ordered the early completion of a fixed compactor near the parking area at Lajpat Nagar Central Market, stressing the need to strengthen waste management and sanitation services.

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Reviewing solid waste management, Wahi directed officials to immediately clean sites where traditional garbage collection points had been closed and waste collection shifted to FCTS facilities. He directed that all sanitation development works in Lajpat Nagar be completed by September.

In Jangpura, the Mayor inspected a fixed compactor and directed officials to ensure its proper maintenance. In Nizamuddin, Wahi directed officials to deploy additional sanitation staff and resources at Neele Gumbad Chowk to improve cleanliness.

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