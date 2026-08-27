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Home / Delhi / Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi meets L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi meets L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Discusses issues related to city's development

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:11 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and discussed issues related to the development of the national capital, civic amenities and public welfare.

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During the meeting, the Mayor and the Lieutenant Governor discussed ongoing initiatives as well as future priorities aimed at making Delhi cleaner, safer, more accessible and better developed.

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Wahi stressed the need for greater coordination and cooperation among various agencies involved in civic administration to ensure holistic development of the city. He said improved coordination was essential for strengthening basic civic amenities and ensuring better services for residents.

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The Mayor said the guidance and support of the Lieutenant Governor had strengthened his confidence in expediting development and public welfare initiatives across the city.

He reiterated that the MCD remained committed to working towards improving civic infrastructure and fulfilling the aspirations of Delhi residents.

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