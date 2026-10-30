Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi tells MCD to pay sanitation workers’ salaries before Diwali

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi has directed the Municipal Commissioner to make all efforts to clear sanitation workers’ pending salaries and other dues before Diwali, preferably by November 8. He has also called for a system linking salary payments to attendance records across all zones.

In a letter to the commissioner, Wahi called for immediate steps to ensure transparency and accountability in salary disbursement. He suggested linking payments to biometric or Aadhaar-based attendance records to ensure that salaries reflected employees’ actual attendance. The Mayor also directed the appointment of a nodal officer in each zone to oversee the implementation and regular monitoring of the system.

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Emphasising the role of sanitation workers in maintaining civic services, Wahi said timely salary payments, settlement of pending dues and transparency in administrative processes were priorities for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

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He said efforts should be made to ensure that sanitation workers and their families could celebrate Diwali in better circumstances.

The directions come as the civic body seeks to ensure timely payments to its sanitation workforce and strengthen attendance monitoring across its zones.

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MCD Commissioner inspects Kalkaji market

The Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) inspected the Kalkaji weekly market on Wednesday to review encroachments, traffic congestion and sanitation arrangements ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali and Chhath Puja.

During the inspection, residents flagged traffic congestion caused by encroachments on roads and footpaths, as well as improper parking. The commissioner sought details from South-East Zone Deputy Commissioner Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy about the problems and the corrective measures being taken.

The commissioner directed officials to ensure cleanliness, proper waste disposal and coordination among departments to prevent inconvenience to visitors during the festive season of Diwali. He also inspected the recently constructed Fixed Compactor Transfer Station near K-Block and reviewed its functioning. Officials were directed to develop the vacant plot adjoining the facility into a park to improve green spaces and public amenities.