Delhi Mayor reviews cleanliness, healthcare facilities in North Zone

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Tuesday inspected sanitation arrangements in Malka Ganj Ward of the North Zone, walking around 2 km along the main road to assess cleanliness and directing officials to take strict action against encroachments.

During the inspection, the Mayor personally cleared debris from a park at Malka Ganj Chowk and oversaw the cleaning of the main road using a jetting machine. Expressing displeasure over the encroachments, he directed officials to remove them immediately and impose fines on those responsible.

Wahi also felicitated a sanitation worker for his performance by presenting him with a shawl. He directed officials to recommend the worker’s name for an award.

The Mayor said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was conducting inspections across the city to improve sanitation and make Delhi clean, hygienic and green. He stressed that public participation was essential to achieving this objective and appealed to residents to cooperate with the civic body.

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Wahi also inspected Balak Ram Hospital in Timarpur, where he reviewed the availability of anti-rabies vaccines and serum and visited the laboratory. He expressed satisfaction with the availability of these supplies.

The Mayor interacted with patients to enquire about the availability of doctors and medicines. According to the MCD, patients expressed satisfaction with the facilities.

He also reviewed the progress of the approach road connecting the hospital to the main road and said the civic body was committed to improving healthcare services at its hospitals.