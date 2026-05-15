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Home / Delhi / Delhi Mayor reviews monsoon prep, pushes sanitation drive

Delhi Mayor reviews monsoon prep, pushes sanitation drive

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:50 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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**EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** New Delhi: BJP councillor from Rohini East, Pravesh Wahi addresses a press conference after he was elected Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Wahi secured 156 votes, with 14 councillors of the Indraprastha Vikas Party backing him. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_29_2026_000334B)
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Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters to assess sanitation arrangements and monsoon preparedness across the national capital. The meeting was attended by Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Leader of the House Jai Bhagvan Yadav, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar and senior officials from engineering and sanitation departments.

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During the meeting, the Mayor directed all concerned departments to intensify sanitation work and ensure better coordination ahead of the monsoon season. Stressing that cleanliness and flood preparedness must remain top priorities, he instructed officials to carry out special sanitation drives at Delhi’s borders and entry points to improve the city’s image for visitors.

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The Mayor also asked departments to strengthen coordination with agencies including the Public Works Department, Delhi Jal Board and Flood Department to prevent waterlogging and civic inconvenience during the rainy season. To improve accountability, officials were directed to display contact details of sanitation and nodal officers on ward notice boards so that citizens could directly report complaints.

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Yadav emphasised speeding up the installation of compactors for efficient waste management and warned that negligence in sanitation work would not be tolerated. Pant called for coordinated action among departments to ensure effective cleanliness management across Delhi.

Khirwar said sanitation remained the Corporation’s primary responsibility and informed that additional resources had been allocated to various zones. He added that a garbage management plan had been prepared to clean vulnerable points across the city.

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Separately, Pant also chaired a review meeting of the MCD’s IT Department, directing officials to make online civic services simpler, more transparent and user-friendly. She laid special emphasis on promoting the Corporation’s 311 App through awareness campaigns and social media outreach so citizens could easily register and track complaints online.

Mayor travels by Metro to promote public transport

In a symbolic push for fuel conservation and sustainable mobility, Mayor Pravesh Wahi travelled to office by Metro on Thursday and later used an e-rickshaw from New Delhi Metro Station. During the journey, he interacted with commuters and highlighted the importance of public transport in reducing fuel consumption, pollution and traffic congestion.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also issued an advisory encouraging its employees and officers to use public transport and adopt carpooling wherever possible.

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