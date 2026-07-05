DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi Mayor Wahi orders crackdown on spa centres, hotels violating civic rules

Delhi Mayor Wahi orders crackdown on spa centres, hotels violating civic rules

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:02 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
**EDS: SCREENGRAB VIA PTI VIDEOS** New Delhi: BJP councillor from Rohini East, Pravesh Wahi addresses a press conference after he was elected Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Wahi secured 156 votes, with 14 councillors of the Indraprastha Vikas Party backing him. (PTI Photo) (PTI04_29_2026_000334B)
Advertisement

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Friday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take strict action against spa centres violating civic rules and ordered close monitoring of hotels, motels and other commercial establishments under its jurisdiction.

Advertisement

Chairing a meeting of the MCD’s Public Health Department, Wahi asked Deputy Health Officers in all 12 civic zones to hold weekly review meetings, strengthen surveillance and step up enforcement. He said incidents similar to those reported in Lucknow and Malviya Nagar must not recur and directed officials to remain vigilant.

Advertisement

The mayor said violations of MCD rules by spa centres would not be tolerated and called for stringent action against offenders. He also sought Delhi Police’s support in monitoring such establishments and taking action wherever required. Wahi further directed officials to closely monitor hotels and motels under the MCD’s jurisdiction and act against those violating municipal norms. He also ordered joint drives by sanitation inspectors against bulk waste generators, including restaurants, hotels and banquet halls, to ensure cleanliness within their premises and surrounding areas.

Advertisement

The mayor also directed officials to finalise and notify the e-cart policy at the earliest. Officials presented their suggestions on the proposed policy.

Reiterating the MCD’s commitment to improving civic services under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Wahi said the corporation was also working to promote ease of doing business while ensuring compliance with municipal regulations. Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Municipal Health Officers Ashok Rawat and Lallan Ram Verma and Deputy Health Officers from all 12 zones attended the meeting.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts