Delhi Mayor Wahi orders crackdown on spa centres, hotels violating civic rules

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Friday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take strict action against spa centres violating civic rules and ordered close monitoring of hotels, motels and other commercial establishments under its jurisdiction.

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Chairing a meeting of the MCD’s Public Health Department, Wahi asked Deputy Health Officers in all 12 civic zones to hold weekly review meetings, strengthen surveillance and step up enforcement. He said incidents similar to those reported in Lucknow and Malviya Nagar must not recur and directed officials to remain vigilant.

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The mayor said violations of MCD rules by spa centres would not be tolerated and called for stringent action against offenders. He also sought Delhi Police’s support in monitoring such establishments and taking action wherever required. Wahi further directed officials to closely monitor hotels and motels under the MCD’s jurisdiction and act against those violating municipal norms. He also ordered joint drives by sanitation inspectors against bulk waste generators, including restaurants, hotels and banquet halls, to ensure cleanliness within their premises and surrounding areas.

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The mayor also directed officials to finalise and notify the e-cart policy at the earliest. Officials presented their suggestions on the proposed policy.

Reiterating the MCD’s commitment to improving civic services under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Wahi said the corporation was also working to promote ease of doing business while ensuring compliance with municipal regulations. Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Municipal Health Officers Ashok Rawat and Lallan Ram Verma and Deputy Health Officers from all 12 zones attended the meeting.