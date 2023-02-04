Delhi mayoral candidate withdraws plea

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 3

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi to withdraw her petition seeking directions for Delhi Mayor’s election be held in a time-bound manner in view of the fact that the election is scheduled to be held on February 6.

A Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud told senior counsel AM Singhvi that the main demand of the petitioner had been met as the election had been notified.

As the petitioner withdrew her petition, the Bench gave her liberty to approach it again if any issues arose. As a deadlock continued over the election of Delhi Mayor, Oberoi had moved the Supreme Court seeking mayor’s election to be held in the Capital in a time-bound manner.

The AAP won 134 of the 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls held in December 2022, while the BJP won in 104 wards. The AAP has accused the BJP of running away from holding the election for the post of Mayor.