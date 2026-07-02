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Home / Delhi / Delhi MC adds 56 vehicles to boost sanitation in Narela zone

Delhi MC adds 56 vehicles to boost sanitation in Narela zone

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:11 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday added 56 sanitation vehicles to its Narela zone to strengthen waste management and improve cleanliness in the Capital. Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi flagged off the fleet at Ramlila Ground, Narela, in the presence of North West Delhi MP Yogender Chandolia and other civic representatives.

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The new fleet includes 32 auto-tippers, 16 Hyva trucks and eight JCB machines. With Narela, the MCD has now deployed additional sanitation vehicles in four zones — Rohini, Shahdara North and Shahdara South. Similar deployments are planned for the remaining zones.

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Wahi directed the Narela zone administration to ensure proper use of the vehicles and said garbage should not be visible on major roads. Highlighting Narela’s location as an entry point to Delhi from Haryana and Punjab, he said the area should reflect the standards expected of the national capital.

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The Mayor said the civic body remained committed to the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission and the Delhi Government’s vision of a clean and green city. He also urged residents to support sanitation efforts by segregating household waste into four categories before handing it over to collection vehicles.

Chandolia said cleanliness was a shared responsibility and urged citizens to help keep their surroundings free of waste.

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