Delhi MC adds 76 sanitation vehicles, reviews Shahdara projects

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday strengthened sanitation services in Shahdara by inducting 76 new sanitation vehicles and equipment. MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar also carried out an extensive inspection of development projects in the Shahdara South Zone, directing officials to speed up civic works and prepare a redevelopment plan for key markets.

Advertisement

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra flagged off the new sanitation fleet at Mahavir Swami Park in Shastri Park.

Advertisement

Of the 76 vehicles, 52 have been deployed in the Shahdara North Zone and 24 in the Shahdara South Zone. The fleet includes 24 tippers, 10 hook loaders, 28 battery-operated rickshaws, mini refuse collectors and mini dumpers. Officials said the vehicles would improve waste collection, particularly in narrow lanes and densely populated neighbourhoods.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Malhotra said sanitation resources were being strengthened continuously with support from the Delhi Government to make the Capital cleaner and free of garbage. He also praised sanitation workers for their contribution to maintaining cleanliness across the city.

Mayor Pravesh Wahi said the new vehicles would strengthen sanitation services across neighbourhoods. Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma reiterated the civic body's target of eliminating Delhi's garbage mountains by 2027.

Advertisement

During the programme, IDBI Bank donated 21 water coolers to 21 MCD schools under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Meanwhile, Khirwar reviewed several civic infrastructure projects during his inspection of the Shahdara South Zone.

Beginning with the under-construction zonal office at Vishwas Nagar, Khirwar directed officials to complete the project on time without compromising on quality.

He later inspected Karkardooma Market and instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive redevelopment plan covering roads, street lighting, drainage, sewer networks, parking facilities and green spaces to modernise the commercial hub.

The Commissioner also visited Rishabh Vihar Market in Anand Vihar to review civic amenities. He directed officials to address all deficiencies at the earliest.

At the Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste site at Karkari Mor, Khirwar instructed officials to ensure strict compliance with environmental norms, including dust control, sanitation and waste management, until an alternative site becomes operational.

Emphasising quality-driven and time-bound execution of projects, Khirwar said the MCD remained committed to improving urban infrastructure and civic services. He instructed officials to monitor all ongoing works regularly to ensure their timely completion.