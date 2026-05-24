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Home / Delhi / Delhi MC cancels Nehru park booking for Eid amid row

Delhi MC cancels Nehru park booking for Eid amid row

Move comes after BJP delegation meets CM

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:02 AM May 24, 2026 IST
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Municipal Corporation of Delhi. File
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday cancelled the booking of Nehru Hill Park near Ramlila Maidan for Eid-related activities after protests by residents, according to a civic body letter.

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The decision came after a delegation led by Delhi BJP leader Amit Gupta met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and sought withdrawal of the allotment. The BJP alleged that the permission was being used to run an illegal goat market inside the public park.

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In an order issued by the Assistant Director (Horticulture), City-SP Zone, the MCD said permission granted for the use of Nehru Hill Park from May 21 to May 27 for “celebration of Eid festival” had been withdrawn with immediate effect over alleged violations of the terms and conditions.

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The notice directed organisers to vacate the site immediately and remove all related material from the premises. The civic body also sought assistance from the local police station to ensure compliance.

BJP leaders alleged that starting May 8, individuals “illegally occupied” the park to set up a goat market, tying goats inside the premises. The party claimed the park was alloted to a residents’ welfare association representative for Rs 1.07 lakh. It also alleged that the civic body’s receipt did not explicitly mention permission for a goat market.

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Amit Gupta said residents of Mata Sundari Road, Gandhi Market and nearby areas had objected to the activity. He added that no such goat market had been held at Nehru Hill Park in recent decades.

The BJP further claimed that residents had approached the Chief Minister seeking cancellation of the allotment, after which the MCD revoked the permission. The cancellation letter, dated May 23, said activities at the site violated the conditions under which permission had originally been granted for Eid celebrations.

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