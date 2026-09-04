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Home / Delhi / Delhi MC extends timings of 11 public toilets till midnight

Delhi MC extends timings of 11 public toilets till midnight

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:52 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi. File Photo
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The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has extended the operating hours of 11 public toilets in Connaught Place till midnight, days after a social media post highlighted the difficulties faced by women looking for toilet facilities in the busy commercial hub after evening hours.

NDMC chairman Manoj Dwivedi announced the decision in a post on X, saying, “People would like to be in Connaught Place till late. So from tomorrow onwards, timings for 11 public toilets are being extended up to midnight. More will follow in due course.” He also shared a list of the locations covered by the move.

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Speaking to The Tribune exclusively, Dwivedi said, “This decision has been taken in view of the need and requests that were being brought upon by citizens on social media. Also, as a civic body it is our responsibility to attend and act upon these requests as soon as possible. We are trying to do better each day and we will keep doing so.” The decision follows a video posted on X by Avantika Rao, national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, in which she drew attention to the situation of women seeking access to public toilets in Connaught Place and questioned the availability of such facilities, particularly during the evening.

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While the civic body’s decision is aimed at improving access to basic public amenities in one of Delhi’s busiest commercial and leisure destinations, it also highlights the importance of keeping public facilities operational in line with the hours during which people use the area.

The Tribune found that there are in total 364 public toilets under NDMC. New Delhi’s civic body has carried out internal audit of these public toilets and has started fixing the ones which are not working.

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