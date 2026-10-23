Delhi MC House meeting disrupted over ward funds, sanitation, pollution

A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House meeting was disrupted on Thursday as the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress traded allegations over ward development funds, sanitation and air pollution, with the parties accusing one another of preventing discussions on public issues.

The row centred on AAP’s demand for an account of the Rs 2 crore development fund allegedly promised to each councillor, with the party claiming that only Rs 50 lakh had been released after seven months. The Mayor, Pravesh Wahi, meanwhile, announced an allocation of Rs 25 lakh to each councillor for development works ahead of the festive season and the deployment of 2,500 additional sanitation workers for three months.

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Wahi condemned the conduct of AAP councillors, alleging that they disrupted proceedings and damaged public property when the House was scheduled to discuss sanitation and air pollution. He referred the matter to the Corporation’s Disciplinary Committee for action against those responsible.

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The Mayor said the civic body had recently regularised 1,500 sanitation workers, increasing their monthly salary from Rs 18,500 to approximately Rs 50,000. He alleged that AAP councillors were unwilling to engage in constructive discussions and were disrupting initiatives taken in the public interest.

He also said a proposal approved at the meeting envisaged generating gas from 6,600 metric tonnes of cow dung. Referring to the Yamuna clean-up, Wahi said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had flagged off projects worth Rs 8,941 crore earlier in the day.

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AAP, however, accused the BJP of failing to fulfil its promise on councillors’ development funds. Leader of Opposition in the MCD House Ankush Narang alleged that the BJP had promised Rs 2 crore to each councillor but had released only Rs 50 lakh so far, with no clear plan to disburse the remaining amount before Diwali.

Narang also accused Congress councillor Nazia Danish of making personal and objectionable remarks against AAP councillor Shagufta Zubair Chaudhary to divert attention from the fund issue. He demanded a public apology from Danish and the Mayor, alleging that the latter had failed to intervene.

Shagufta Zubair Chaudhary said AAP councillors were seeking funds meant for their constituencies and not asking for charity. Showing scratches on her hands, she alleged that a physical altercation had taken place during the meeting and accused the Mayor of favouring BJP and Congress councillors while denying others an opportunity to speak.

She said the House should not function until the alleged misconduct was addressed.

Nazia Danish rejected the allegations of making personal remarks or using objectionable language. She accused AAP councillors of repeatedly disrupting House proceedings since losing control of the civic body, claiming that they were preventing discussions on public issues.