Delhi MC House ruckus: AAP protests outside LG’s house, alleges he is ‘destroying’ Constitution

New Delhi, January 7
The AAP staged a protest outside the Lt Governor’s house here on Saturday over 10 aldermen nominated by him to the MCD House being administered oath before the elected representatives, alleging that he is "destroying" the Constitution.
The ruling party claimed this was part of an "underhanded ploy" to get the aldermen to vote in the mayor and deputy mayor elections.
Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday nominated the 10 aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), days before the January 6 mayoral elections.
The AAP had alleged that all the nominated members were BJP workers and the civic body sent their names directly to Saxena without keeping the city government in the loop.
On Saturday, AAP leaders and workers gathered outside Raj Niwas in Civil Lines carrying banners and raised slogans against Saxena.
LG लोकतंत्र की हत्या बंद करें।— Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) January 7, 2023
BJP ने MCD में हार से बचने के लिए-
MCD का एकीकरण किया
Delimitation किया
Gujarat के साथ चुनाव करवाया
तमाम कोशिशों के बाद भी जनता ने इन्हें MCD से बाहर फेंक दिया
इन्होंने AAP पार्षदों को पैसे का लालच दिया लेकिन एक भी पार्षद नहीं बिका
- @AtishiAAP pic.twitter.com/rcQsWQjMiI
Senior AAP leader Atishi, who was a part of the protest, alleged the LG is "destroying" the Constitution and going against the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act.
"Why were the 10 aldermen nominated bypassing the Delhi government? Why wasn't the seniormost person nominated as the presiding officer? Why were they trying to give voting rights to the aldermen? The LG needs to answer these questions as he is destroying the Constitution," she told reporters.
Aldermen refers to people who are experts in their fields. However, they do not have voting rights in the mayoral election.
Security outside the LG's residence was beefed up, with a large number of police personnel deployed at the spot and barricades put up around the area.
On Friday, the maiden meeting of the MCD House was adjourned without electing mayor and deputy mayor as the BJP and the AAP councillors exchanged heated words and came to blows over presiding officer Satya Sharma administering of oath to the alderman first and not the elected representatives.
The AAP alleged that the BJP made the aldermen take oath first in order to get them voting rights for the mayor and deputy mayor elections.
The next date for elections will be announced later.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reallocates portfolios after Cabinet reshuffle; Dr Balbir Singh gets Health and Family Welfare
Chetan Singh Jouramajra has been given charge of all departm...
Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari resigns months after extortion controversy
In September, an audio clip went viral, wherein the minister...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial remand, denies police his custody
The police sought his remand for three days, saying he was r...
Army personnel, aide held with 31-kg heroin in Fazilka; consignment smuggled from Pakistan
Were trying to escape after retrieving drug consignment smug...
Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion: CM Sukhvinder Sukhu returns from Delhi, says list of 10 ministerial candidates submitted to party high command
Sukhu and Mukesh Agnihotri had taken oath as Chief Minister ...