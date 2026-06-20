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Home / Delhi / Delhi MC launches citywide fogging rally to spread awareness on dengue, malaria

Delhi MC launches citywide fogging rally to spread awareness on dengue, malaria

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:38 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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An MCD worker fumigates while riding an auto-rickshaw during a health awareness rally in New Delhi on Friday.
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With the monsoon season approaching and concerns over the rise of mosquito-borne diseases growing, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday launched a citywide awareness campaign by flagging off a fleet of 100 auto-rickshaws fitted with fogging machines and public awareness material to promote prevention of dengue, malaria and other vector-borne diseases.

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The rally was flagged off from the Civic Centre by Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi. Accompanied by around 450 MCD workers, the auto-rickshaws will travel across all 250 wards of the Capital, spreading information on preventive measures through banners, pamphlets and public messages.

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Speaking on the occasion, Wahi said the campaign aimed to strengthen public participation in the fight against vector-borne diseases and support the civic body’s ongoing field-level efforts.

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Officials said each vehicle had been equipped with fogging machines and awareness material to educate residents about steps to prevent mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of infections.

The Mayor also inaugurated a fogging drive as part of the campaign and reiterated the civic body’s commitment to controlling vector-borne diseases across Delhi.

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“Jeetegi Delhi, Harega Dengue-Malaria is not merely a slogan but our resolve,” Wahi said, adding that the corporation was committed to making the city cleaner, greener and healthier.

The campaign is part of a series of programmes being organised by the MCD to mark 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure. Wahi said the civic body was drawing inspiration from the Prime Minister’s focus on cleanliness and public participation while stepping up efforts against seasonal diseases.

Appealing to residents to play an active role, the Mayor urged citizens to follow a three-point strategy — “Cover, Clean and Keep Dry” — to prevent mosquito breeding.

He advised residents to keep water tanks and containers covered, maintain cleanliness in and around their homes, and ensure that water does not stagnate in any area, as stagnant water provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

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