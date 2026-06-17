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Home / Delhi / MCD records highest-ever revenue of Rs 14,549 crore in FY26

MCD records highest-ever revenue of Rs 14,549 crore in FY26

MCD's improved financial position to help strengthen sanitation services, address landfill management, develop parks, improve road maintenance, expand public health infrastructure and enhance civic amenities

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:18 AM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi. File Photo
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has recorded its highest-ever annual revenue of Rs 14,549.06 crore in 2025-26, registering a 17.27 per cent increase over the previous financial year, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said on Tuesday.

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Addressing a press conference, Sharma attributed the growth to the BJP’s “triple-engine government”, and claimed that improved financial management, enhanced revenue collection mechanisms and better utilisation of civic assets had significantly strengthened the corporation’s finances.

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According to MCD data, the civic body’s total income rose from Rs 12,406.75 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 14,549.06 crore in 2025-26, reflecting an increase of Rs 2,142.31 crore.

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Sharma said the figures challenge the perception that the corporation’s financial difficulties stemmed from a lack of resources. “The issue was never the availability of funds but their management and prioritisation,” she said.

The chairperson highlighted that MCD’s own revenue grew from Rs 9,400.20 crore to Rs 11,239.24 crore, a rise of Rs 1,839.04 crore or 19.56 per cent. Revenue and grants from the Delhi government also increased from Rs 2,983.87 crore to Rs 3,309.82 crore, an increase of Rs 325.95 crore.

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Property tax and property transfer charges remained to be the corporation’s largest sources of income, contributing Rs 3,113.07 crore and Rs 3,758.59 crore, respectively, during the financial year.

Among other revenue streams, MCD earned Rs 441.30 crore from advertisements, Rs 166.18 crore from parking operations and Rs 182.71 crore from leasing out the Civic Centre’s C-Block.

Sharma said advertisement revenue grew by 22.82 per cent from Rs 359.32 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 441.30 crore in 2025-26. Revenue from leasing the Civic Centre C-Block witnessed a sharp increase of 142.87 per cent from Rs 75.23 crore to Rs 182.71 crore.

She said the BJP administration had focused on systemic reforms, strengthening revenue collection, improving tax administration, optimising asset utilisation and creating new revenue streams.

The corporation’s improved financial position help strengthen sanitation services, address landfill management, develop parks, improve road maintenance, expand public health infrastructure and enhance civic amenities across the city, Sharma said.

The Standing Committee chairperson thanked MCD officials, employees, taxpayers and residents for their contribution and said efforts would continue to make the civic body more financially self-reliant and citizen-centric.

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