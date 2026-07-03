Delhi MC reshuffles contractual teachers to tackle staff shortage

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a teacher rationalisation exercise, redeploying contractual teachers to schools facing staff shortages in an effort to improve the quality of education in its schools.

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The MCD’s Education Department said the exercise seeks to ensure a more balanced distribution of teachers across municipal schools, particularly in Shahdara North and Shahdara South zones, where disparities in staffing have emerged over the years.

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According to the department, several schools that once depended on contractual teachers have since received permanent teachers recruited through the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB). However, other schools continue to face an acute shortage of teaching staff.

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To address this imbalance, contractual teachers who had been serving in the same schools for long periods have been transferred to institutions with vacancies.

Officials said the exercise is expected to improve the Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR), enabling understaffed schools to better meet students’ academic needs and create a more conducive learning environment.

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The department also indicated that a similar rationalisation of permanent teachers may be undertaken in the future based on staffing requirements to ensure equitable deployment across all MCD-run schools.

Highlighting improvements in academic performance of municipal schools, the department said nearly 1,500 students secured admission this year to institutions such as CM Shri Schools, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas and Sainik Schools. It described the achievement as a reflection of the steady improvement in the quality of education in MCD-run schools.

The Education Department maintained that ensuring adequate teaching staff in every school and optimising available human resources remain its priority, adding that the rationalisation drive is an important step towards strengthening the municipal education system.