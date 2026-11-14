Delhi: MC ropes in students to keep college areas clean

The Municipal Corporation (MC) of Delhi has intensified its deep-cleaning drives around educational institutions across the Capital, involving college students, community groups and local stakeholders in efforts to improve cleanliness and mitigate dust pollution.

The drives were recently conducted in several areas across the west, east and Keshavpuram zones, with a focus on removing accumulated dust, garbage and waste from roads and public spaces under the civic body’s Jan Bhagidari initiative. In the west zone, cleaning activities were carried out in Janakpuri, Shivaji Enclave and Shakti Nagar, while the east zone covered Karkardooma, Madhuban Enclave, Preet Vihar and Anand Vihar.

In the Keshavpuram zone, a special drive was undertaken along the stretch from Aryabhatta Flyover to the Satyawati College red light in Ward 66 of Wazirpur. Twelve sanitation workers, along with college students and senior MC officials, participated in the exercise. Approximately two rickshaw-loads of garbage and dust were collected from the area, the MC said. The civic body added that the initiative aimed to encourage students, resident welfare associations and community organisations to participate in maintaining cleanliness in their neighbourhoods, while addressing dust accumulation in public spaces.

The MC said such deep-cleaning activities would continue across different zones, with a special focus on dust mitigation and improving the city’s urban environment.