Delhi MC steps up clean-up, stray animal control ahead of BRICS

With the BRICS Summit scheduled for September 12-13, the Municipal Corporation (MC) of Delhi has launched a citywide clean-up and beautification drive and deployed specialised animal-control squads to spruce up key venues and routes ahead of the high-profile event.

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The move follows a review meeting on August 27, during which MC Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar directed senior officials and Deputy Commissioners of all zones to closely monitor preparations. Officials said officers would be held personally responsible for lapses, unclean stretches and incomplete works in their respective areas.

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The civic body will conduct intensive deep-cleaning drives from September 1 to 13 at key locations, including Rajghat, Bharat Mandapam, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Lotus Temple and South Extension.

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Teams have been asked to repair damaged roads, remove construction debris, ensure public toilets near event sites are functional, and convert neglected patches into green spaces. Decorative planters and lighting displays will be installed around prominent landmarks, while streetlights will be repaired.

Special attention will be given to BRICS Bazar, scheduled to be held at National Crafts Museum from September 8 to 10.

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The MC has formed 24-hour squads to keep stray cattle, dogs and monkeys away from summit venues and routes. Enforcement teams will remove illegal vendors and unauthorised hoardings and check illegal parking, while patrolling cleared stretches to prevent encroachments from returning. Anti-mosquito fogging and spraying will also be intensified.

Khirwar held an open-house meeting with sanitation supervisory staff at Civic Centre on Monday, where he stressed that sanitation was the MC’s “basic and most important responsibility”.

He said the coming months would be challenging, with the BRICS Summit followed by the festive and winter seasons, when pollution-control measures would assume greater importance.

Khirwar urged sanitation staff to take ownership of their responsibilities and said the civic body’s recently deployed mechanical road sweepers, litter pickers and other equipment would help reduce the burden on manual workers.

He also directed zonal officials to ensure complete attendance and effective deployment of sanitation staff, while calling for action against habitual defaulters and recognition of dedicated employees.