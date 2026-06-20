Delhi MC students explore cosmos, Indian history

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday launched an educational programme under which primary school students will visit the planetarium and the Prime Ministers’ Museum to learn about science, technology and India’s political history.

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The programme was inaugurated by Mayor Pravesh Wahi, who said it was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal during Mann Ki Baat urging children to visit planetariums and learn about India’s achievements in science and technology.

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A total of 200 MCD school students took part in the first visit on Friday, while another batch of 200 students will visit the institutions on Saturday. The programme includes free transport, guided tours and refreshments.