Delhi MC to plant 3 lakh tulip bulbs, plans garden at Nehru Park

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will plant three lakh imported tulip bulbs across its areas in the upcoming flowering season and develop a dedicated tulip garden at Nehru Park, Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu said during a visit to its nursery at Lodhi Garden on Tuesday.

The civic body is also planning to procure 4.67 lakh tulip bulbs for the NDMC and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) areas, including 3 lakh for NDMC and 1.67 lakh for the DDA. During the visit, Sandhu inspected the high-tech nursery, tulip growth-cum-storage chamber, composting facilities, cactus house and horticultural maintenance machinery. He appreciated the NDMC’s efforts to develop local capabilities for growing tulips and gradually reduce dependence on imported bulbs.

The initiative, envisaged by the L-G, was started by the NDMC in 2022. The civic body harvested around 40,000 tulip bulbs of different sizes during the previous season, which are currently stored at the Lodhi Garden facility. Of these, around 24,000 bulbs will be planted across the NDMC area, while the remaining will be used for trials to increase bulb size through controlled growth.

Apart from Nehru Park, tulips will be planted at prominent locations, including Shanti Path lawns, 11 Murti and various roundabouts. The NDMC will also sell tulips in pots to the public. Tulips were first introduced in the NDMC area in 2017-18, when around 17,000 bulbs were planted. The scale of plantation has increased progressively since then. The L-G also inspected the high-tech nursery, spread over around 300 square metres, which has the capacity to produce 18,000-20,000 plants per cycle, with four production cycles annually. The cactus house houses around 400 specimens of different varieties of cacti and succulents.