Delhi MC to reclaim 23 acres at Okhla dump

Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi on Wednesday said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is close to achieving its target of eliminating the Okhla landfill site, with 23 acres of land already reclaimed through ongoing bio-remediation and bio-mining operations.

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The Mayor made the announcement during an inspection of the Okhla landfill, where he reviewed the progress of waste management and remediation work along with MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, Additional Commissioner Satendra Singh Dursawat, Engineer-in-Chief P C Meena and other senior officials.

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The civic body has made substantial progress in processing decades-old legacy waste at the site. Wahi said the disposal of accumulated legacy waste is expected to be completed within the next week, marking a significant milestone in efforts to flatten one of Delhi’s largest garbage mounds.

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“We are very close to achieving our goal of making the Okhla landfill waste-free. Twenty-three acres of land have already been cleared of waste, and the work is progressing at a satisfactory pace,” the Mayor said.

He added that after the clearance of legacy waste, the corporation would continue processing fresh waste reaching the site every day. The MCD aims to dispose of all incoming waste and completely eliminate the landfill by December 2026.

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Wahi said CM Rekha Gupta is personally monitoring bio-mining operations at landfill sites across the city. He credited MCD workers and officials for accelerating waste processing through the deployment of additional manpower and machinery.

The Okhla landfill is among Delhi’s major dumpsites undergoing bio-remediation as part of efforts to reduce environmental hazards, reclaim valuable land and address the long-standing problem of garbage mountains in the Capital. The ongoing work is expected to free up substantial urban land for future use while improving environmental conditions and public health in surrounding areas.