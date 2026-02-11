Delhi MCD allocates Rs 10 crore for stray dogs

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated Rs 10 crore in its latest budget to tackle the stray dog issue in the capital, focusing on vaccination, sterilisation and shelter facilities amid rising concerns over dog bite incidents and public safety.

Officials said the enhanced allocation aims to balance humane, court-mandated animal welfare measures with citizen safety.

Satya Sharma, Chairperson of the MCD Standing Committee, said the budget marks a shift in priorities after several years. “For the first time in several years, Delhi’s budget has been prepared with focus on sectors that needed urgent funding, with strong support from the Chief Minister,” she said.

She added that the budget extends beyond stray dog management to include improvements to roads, parks, MCD schools and working women’s hostels, along with enhanced funding for vaccination and animal welfare infrastructure. “It includes provisions for improving roads, parks, MCD schools, working women’s hostels, vaccination, and shelter and sterilisation facilities for dogs,” Sharma said.

Under the stray dog management plan, the MCD will establish at least one dog shelter in every zone and expand existing sterilisation centres by constructing new kennels, including at Bijwasan, to increase capacity. A mass anti-rabies vaccination drive is also planned.

The civic body is setting up a specialised centre in Dwarka to house dangerous or aggressive dogs. “We are also setting up a centre in Dwarka to house dangerous dogs. The budget provision for this has been doubled compared to before,” Sharma said.

The MCD has identified around 735 designated feeding points across Delhi in line with Supreme Court guidelines, though officials said implementation and monitoring remain challenging in some areas.

“With this budget, many improvements will be seen in the coming time,” Sharma said, adding that the MCD is also focusing on issues affecting the elderly, children and the general public.