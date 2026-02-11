DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi MCD allocates Rs 10 crore for stray dogs

Delhi MCD allocates Rs 10 crore for stray dogs

Budget boosts sterilisation, shelters and vaccination drive

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:27 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational Photo.
Advertisement

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has allocated Rs 10 crore in its latest budget to tackle the stray dog issue in the capital, focusing on vaccination, sterilisation and shelter facilities amid rising concerns over dog bite incidents and public safety.

Advertisement

Officials said the enhanced allocation aims to balance humane, court-mandated animal welfare measures with citizen safety.

Advertisement

Satya Sharma, Chairperson of the MCD Standing Committee, said the budget marks a shift in priorities after several years. “For the first time in several years, Delhi’s budget has been prepared with focus on sectors that needed urgent funding, with strong support from the Chief Minister,” she said.

Advertisement

She added that the budget extends beyond stray dog management to include improvements to roads, parks, MCD schools and working women’s hostels, along with enhanced funding for vaccination and animal welfare infrastructure. “It includes provisions for improving roads, parks, MCD schools, working women’s hostels, vaccination, and shelter and sterilisation facilities for dogs,” Sharma said.

Under the stray dog management plan, the MCD will establish at least one dog shelter in every zone and expand existing sterilisation centres by constructing new kennels, including at Bijwasan, to increase capacity. A mass anti-rabies vaccination drive is also planned.

Advertisement

The civic body is setting up a specialised centre in Dwarka to house dangerous or aggressive dogs. “We are also setting up a centre in Dwarka to house dangerous dogs. The budget provision for this has been doubled compared to before,” Sharma said.

The MCD has identified around 735 designated feeding points across Delhi in line with Supreme Court guidelines, though officials said implementation and monitoring remain challenging in some areas.

“With this budget, many improvements will be seen in the coming time,” Sharma said, adding that the MCD is also focusing on issues affecting the elderly, children and the general public.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts