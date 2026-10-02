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Home / Delhi / Delhi MCD Mayor, Russian envoy pay floral tributes to Bapu

Delhi MCD Mayor, Russian envoy pay floral tributes to Bapu

Spin charkha at Civic Centre during Gandhi Jayanti mela

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:43 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi
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The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) organised a Gandhi Jayanti mela at its Civic Centre headquarters on Thursday to mark the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with Mayor Pravesh Wahi and Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov paying floral tributes and participating in a charkha-spinning session.

Wahi and Alipov paid floral tributes to Gandhi at his statue before taking part in the ‘Akhand Charkha Yajna’ along with MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar. Visitors also tried their hand at the spinning wheel during the event.

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Addressing the gathering, Wahi said Gandhi had shown the path of truth and non-violence and his philosophy continued to remain relevant. He said Gandhi’s concepts of Swadeshi and Swaraj would continue to inspire generations.

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Wahi also said on Gandhi Jayanti, people should pledge to ensure access to quality education, healthcare and other essential amenities for every individual in society.

Alipov said Gandhi’s message of truth, non-violence and human dignity was significant for the entire world. He congratulated the MCD for organising the fair.

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The mela featured a photo exhibition on Gandhi and Russian writer and philosopher Leo Tolstoy, besides stalls showcasing products and services. Exhibitions were also organised by the MCD’s Public Health Department and other departments, with several NGOs and self-help groups participating.

Students from MCD schools presented cultural programmes at the Kedarnath Sahni auditorium.

Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma, Deputy Mayor Monika Pant, Education Committee chairman Yogesh Verma, councillor Suman Gupta, Rajghat Samadhi Committee secretary Rajnish Kumar and other senior MCD officials were also present.

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