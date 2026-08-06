Delhi Medical Council drops extra approval hurdle, eases registration for doctors across India

In a move aimed at making it easier for doctors to relocate and start practising in the national capital, the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) has removed an additional procedural requirement by allowing eligible applicants to register on the basis of a self-declaration, eliminating the need for a separate undertaking or prior approval.

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The change, notified on July 30, amends an earlier DMC notification issued on May 15 by replacing the word "considered" with "eligible" in its final paragraph. While seemingly minor, the amendment removes ambiguity by making it clear that doctors who meet the prescribed criteria are entitled to registration, rather than merely having their applications considered.

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Under the revised notification, allopathic practitioners who are already registered with any State Medical Council, the National Medical Register (NMR), or any other national register recognised by the Government of India can seek registration with the Delhi Medical Council under the Delhi Medical Council Act, 1997. Their registration will be processed on the basis of the self-declaration submitted through the online application form. No additional undertaking or approval needs to be furnished to the Council.

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The clarification is expected to benefit doctors moving to Delhi for employment, higher training or private practice by reducing paperwork and administrative delays. It also aligns with the broader push towards digital governance, with the DMC placing reliance on declarations made through its online registration system rather than seeking supplementary documentation from applicants.

Although the amendment does not alter the eligibility criteria themselves, it provides greater certainty for applicants by explicitly stating that those already registered with recognised medical registers are eligible for registration in Delhi. The notification also reinforces the principle of portability within India's medical registration framework, allowing qualified practitioners to transition between states with fewer procedural barriers.