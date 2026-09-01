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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Medical rooms to be set up in govt schools

Delhi: Medical rooms to be set up in govt schools

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:07 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Government will set up ‘School Medical Rooms’ in government schools to provide students with immediate first aid, basic health support and counselling, CM Rekha Gupta said on Monday. The initiative will initially be launched as a pilot project in 100 government schools and, based on its evaluation and outcome, will be expanded in phases to 1,086 schools.

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The medical rooms will provide students with immediate first aid, temporary rest, basic health support, age appropriate health guidance and counselling. For girl students, the facilities will also offer a safe and private space during menstrual discomfort.

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The government said trained health workers will be engaged through an approved outsourcing arrangement to provide primary health support at the medical rooms. The initiative has been designed as a low cost, high impact arrangement, with existing school infrastructure being utilised for the medical rooms. The government has allocated Rs 5 crore in the Budget Estimates for 2026-27 for the pilot implementation.

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