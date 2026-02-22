DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Meerut Metro to transform daily travel in NCR

Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Meerut Metro to transform daily travel in NCR

 To cut commute to less than an hour

article_Author
Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:12 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
For lakhs of daily commuters travelling between Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, the launch of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and Meerut Metro promises a dramatic shift in how they move across the National Capital Region (NCR).
With the 82-km corridor now fully operational, travel between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut is expected to take around 55 minutes, nearly halving the time many spend on congested highways.

The high-speed Namo Bharat trains operate at an operational speed of 120 kmph and can reach up to 180 kmph on dedicated tracks, offering a fast and predictable alternative to road travel. For office-goers, students and business travellers, this means reduced travel fatigue, greater punctuality and more productive hours in the day.

Trains will run every 5 to 10 minutes during peak hours and every 10 to 15 minutes during non-peak hours, ensuring minimal waiting time. Services operate from 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays, making the system suitable for both regular commuters and occasional travellers.

The integrated network allows the Meerut Metro to operate on the same infrastructure as the RRTS, a first in India, enabling seamless connectivity within Meerut while linking it directly to Delhi and Ghaziabad. Sarai Kale Khan station has been developed as a multimodal hub, connecting with Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT and Ring Road, allowing smoother transfers across transport modes.

Furthermore, the system links Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi with Modipuram in Meerut, stopping at 14 key stations, including New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Duhai Depot, Muradnagar, Modinagar South and North, Meerut South, Partapur, Rithani and Shatabdi Nagar.

Affordable fares are expected to make the system accessible to a wide section of commuters. Ticket prices range from Rs 20 for short distances to Rs 210 for the full journey from Delhi to Meerut, with premium coaches priced 20% higher than standard class. Large parking facilities at key stations such as Ghaziabad, Meerut South, Sarai Kale Khan, Guldhar and Modipuram further support park-and-ride commuters.

Beyond saving time, the corridor is expected to ease traffic congestion on the Delhi-Meerut expressway, reduce vehicular emissions and improve overall air quality in the NCR. By connecting major residential, industrial and commercial hubs, the RRTS is poised to boost economic activity and make inter-city commuting more practical and sustainable.

