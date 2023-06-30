Delhi Metro allows passengers to carry 2 sealed bottles of alcohol, woman activist opposes decision

PTI

New Delhi, June 30

With the Delhi Metro allowing passengers to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol each, a woman activist on Friday said the decision would frustrate women safety measures and demanded its rollback even as the police assured that there would be strict vigil and action against anyone creating "nuisance".

A senior officer of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is tasked with metro security, said the decision was taken to bring uniformity in rules across the metro network.

He said that having separate rules for the Airport Express Line and other routes "was not desirable".

Carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro till recently except on the Airport Express Line, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

Though passengers are now allowed to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol each across the network, drinking of alcohol inside metro premises is still strictly prohibited, Delhi Metro officials said.

G Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) said, "We have certain provisions in the DMRC Act according to which we can impose a fine of Rs 200 is a passenger creates any nuisance. If a person is found drinking at a public place, we can book him or her under the Excise Act and the Indian Penal Code. We have our legal provisions which can be used to keep a tab in case of any violations." Women activist Annie Raja, however, said it will be difficult to ensure that people do not drink inside the metro premises and demanded that the decision be rolled back.

"This violates all the safety and security measures for women. It is difficult to ensure that people will not open the bottles inside the metro. Women do not necessarily travel only in women's coaches. They also travel in other coaches too. This should be withdrawn by the authorities," she said.

According to the Delhi Metro, a committee comprising officials from the CISF and the DMRC have reviewed the list of items allowed to be carried in trains. According to the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person are allowed to be carried on the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line.

Metro passengers are requested to maintain proper decorum while travelling, the DMRC said.

In case, any passenger is found behaving in an indecent manner under the influence of alcohol, suitable action will be taken against him or her under the relevant provisions of law, officials said.