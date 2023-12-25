Delhi Metro completes 21 years of operations

PTI

New Delhi, December 24

The Delhi Metro, which began operations with a small 8.4-km line in December 2002, on Sunday completed 21 years of operations.

On this very day in 2002, the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had inaugurated the first stretch of the Delhi Metro from Shahdara to Tis Hazari on the Red Line. Passengers services began a day later on Christmas.

Since then, it has emerged as the lifeline of Delhi as well as the entire National Capital Region (NCR), the DMRC said in a statement today.

“From an inaugural network length of just 8.4 kilometres with six stations in 2002, the Delhi Metro stands tall today with a network of 393 km and 288 stations. More than six million passenger journeys are being performed every single day on the Delhi Metro making it one of the largest mass transit systems in the entire world,” it said.

In the last 21 years, more than 380 km of additional lines have been laid in the NCR, which is a “staggering feat” and probably, the biggest infrastructure marvel created in the country, the DMRC said.

In addition, another 65 km of new lines are being laid across the national capital, which will take the network length beyond 400 km in days to come, officials said.

The DMRC said 2023 was also a “year of achievements” for the urban transporter. From September 17, the DMRC started to operate the Airport Express Line at a “massive speed of 120 kilometres per hour”.

“This historic increase in speed of India’s fastest Metro corridor gradually from 90 kmph to 120 kmph was made possible by meticulous planning and time-bound implementation by DMRC’s engineers in consultation with a number of other government agencies and domain experts,” the statement said.

On November 1, the Delhi Metro achieved a milestone with the launch of ‘Momentum 2.0,’ an innovative platform set to redefine the daily commuting experience for millions in the NCR.

Also, on September 4 this year, the Delhi Metro recorded 71.03 lakh passenger journeys, which is the highest ever for the mass transit system.