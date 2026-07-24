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Home / Delhi / Delhi Metro curbs continue

Delhi Metro curbs continue

Commuters bear the brunt as 17 stations remain shut on Day 2

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:23 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Security personnel and commuters outside the Central Secretariat Metro station in New Delhi. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Services on several sections of the Delhi Metro remained disrupted for the second consecutive day on Thursday, with 17 stations remaining shut amid the ongoing CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, forcing thousands of commuters to alter their daily travel plans.

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The closure of several key stations in central Delhi left office-goers, students and other passengers relying on buses, autos and cabs, leading to longer travel times and higher commuting costs.

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According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg,

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Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium stations remained closed for passenger entry and exit until further orders. Later, the DMRC also announced that Jhandewalan Metro station was also closed till further instructions.

Rohit Sharma, an IT professional travelling from Laxmi Nagar to Connaught Place, said the closures had made his daily commute unpredictable.

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“The Metro is usually the fastest way to reach office. With stations closing every day, I now have to leave home much earlier and spend more on cabs or autos. It has completely disrupted my routine,” he said.

Sandeep Gupta, who works in central Delhi, said road congestion had worsened because many commuters were shifting to other modes of transport.

“When Metro stations are shut, everyone ends up taking buses or autos. The roads become packed, and even short distances take much longer than usual,” he said.

At 9:10 pm, the DMRC announced that entry gates at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat had been reopened. The remaining stations, however, continued to remain closed till further instructions.

Stations to remain closed on Friday also

In a late-night update, the DMRC announced that the 17 Metro stations will remain closed on Friday as well, with the restrictions taking effect from 7.30 am.

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