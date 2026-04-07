Delhi Metro extends last train timings in view of IPL match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 8

In view of the ongoing IPL season, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended last train timings across all lines on Wednesday to facilitate smooth travel for cricket fans attending the match at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

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The move comes as Indian Premier League fever grips the city, with Delhi Capitals set to face Gujarat Titans. Anticipating a large turnout, the DMRC said the revised timings aim to ensure hassle-free return journeys for spectators after the match.

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According to the revised schedule, last train departures on several key corridors have been pushed well past midnight. On Line 1 (Red Line), trains from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) towards Rithala will now run till 12:10 am, while services in the reverse direction will be available till 12:15 am.

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On Line 2 (Yellow Line), the last train from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram will depart at 12:20 am, while the Gurugram to Samaypur Badli service will run till 11:45 pm.

For the Blue Line (Line 3/4), trains from Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali will operate till 11:45 pm, while services towards Noida Electronic City will be available till 11:35 pm. Return routes from Vaishali and Noida Electronic City have also been extended up to midnight.

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The Green Line (Line 5) will see services extended till 1 am on key stretches such as Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiar Singh and Inderlok to Mundka, offering late-night connectivity to outer areas.

Similarly, the Violet Line (Line 6) from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh will operate till 12:25 am, while the Pink Line (Line 7) and Magenta Line (Line 8) will run extended services up to 1:55 am and 12:45 am respectively on select routes.

The Airport Express Line will also see revised timings, with the last train from New Delhi to Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 departing at 1 am.

With thousands expected to attend the match, the extended Metro services are likely to play a crucial role in ensuring safe and convenient travel across the capital late into the night.